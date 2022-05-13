Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 22,662 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,662 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 435.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on COP. UBS Group lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.79.

Shares of COP stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.60. 7,215,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,691,805. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.87. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $51.41 and a 1-year high of $107.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.51%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $562,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

