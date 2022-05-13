Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 10.7% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Amgen by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,135,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,349,000 after buying an additional 412,337 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 11.2% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.1% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 74,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,855,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $242.17. 104,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,139,594. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $258.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $241.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.14.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.40.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

