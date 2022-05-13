Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Makes New $985,000 Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,391 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.77.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $131.77. The stock had a trading volume of 10,739,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,469,446. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $147.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.31.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 27.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

