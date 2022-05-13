Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Makes New $478,000 Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $3,583,429.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 28,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.09, for a total transaction of $3,104,560.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,325.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 282,581 shares of company stock worth $30,556,623. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EW stock traded up $4.03 on Friday, reaching $97.47. 61,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,089,955. The company has a market cap of $60.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.28 and a 200-day moving average of $114.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $87.36 and a one year high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EW. StockNews.com cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.29.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

