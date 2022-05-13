Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Invests $580,000 in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 55I LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 17.9% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 41.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 14.8% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 9.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,059,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,838,000 after buying an additional 177,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDLZ. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.55.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDLZ traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.14. 303,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,264,696. The stock has a market cap of $91.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

