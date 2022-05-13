Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Invests $544,000 in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,658 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

TFX stock traded up $8.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $277.31. 8,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,981. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $256.77 and a 52-week high of $428.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $325.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.16. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.22%.

Several brokerages have commented on TFX. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $370.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.46.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

