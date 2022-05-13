Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Invests $3.76 Million in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 59,268 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,755,000. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.2% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.44.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,942,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,838,469. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.03. The firm has a market cap of $200.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

