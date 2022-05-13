Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Invests $1.07 Million in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WP Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

NYSE PM traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $103.37. The company had a trading volume of 7,534,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,471,976. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.56 and its 200-day moving average is $97.61. The stock has a market cap of $160.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.51%.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.