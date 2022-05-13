Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Buys Shares of 2,619 Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.1% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded up $4.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $200.63. The company had a trading volume of 17,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,487. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.63. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $170.82 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSCO. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.05.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

