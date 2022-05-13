Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Buys New Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in General Electric by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 30,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in General Electric by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 371,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,897,000 after buying an additional 77,601 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in General Electric by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 19,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.69.

In other news, SVP John S. Slattery acquired 3,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $270,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 3,601 shares in the company, valued at $270,075. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $4,844,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,741,481.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

GE traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.73. 188,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,685,367. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. General Electric has a one year low of $71.14 and a one year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.