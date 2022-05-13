Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 175.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,120,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,602,000 after acquiring an additional 713,532 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8,175.7% during the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 349,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 345,177 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,315,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $527,699,000 after buying an additional 181,514 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,533,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4,129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 131,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,959,000 after buying an additional 128,851 shares during the period.
VGT stock traded down $2.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $337.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,250,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,100. The company’s fifty day moving average is $388.08 and its 200-day moving average is $417.22. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $329.63 and a 1 year high of $467.06.
Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).
