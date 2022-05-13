Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 55,174 Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 55,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 78,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,379 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 210,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 102,525 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell & Co. boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 37,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the period. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VLY shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wedbush began coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

NASDAQ VLY traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $11.68. 135,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,544,465. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.63.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $356.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Valley National Bancorp’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

