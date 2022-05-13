Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,748 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 6,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.78.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.61. 1,030,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,990,972. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

About Wells Fargo & Company (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

