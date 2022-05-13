Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

CNDT stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.57. 1,062,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,095,417. Conduent has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $8.50.

Conduent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

