Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
CNDT stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.57. 1,062,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,095,417. Conduent has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $8.50.
Conduent Company Profile (Get Rating)
