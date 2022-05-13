Conceal (CCX) Trading Down 9.5% Over Last Week

Conceal (CCX) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 13th. Over the last seven days, Conceal has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. Conceal has a total market cap of $3.07 million and $131,395.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000838 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,455.51 or 0.99987348 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00036771 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00103604 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.55 or 0.00198805 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.33 or 0.00240734 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00118011 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006691 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002913 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 21,103,834 coins and its circulating supply is 12,034,396 coins. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

