COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMSP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMSP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of COMSP opened at $13.40 on Friday. COMSovereign has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $24.37.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.1927 dividend. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

ComSovereign Holding Corp. designs, develops, markets, and sells technologically-advanced telecom solutions for network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units, and other enterprises worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and sells microwave packet radio equipment, such as backhaul telecom radios that transmit broadband voice, video, and data, as well as enable service providers, government agencies, enterprises, and other organizations to meet their increasing bandwidth requirements rapidly and affordably; and in-band full-duplex and transpositional modulation technologies that alleviate the performance limitations of the principal transmission technologies.

