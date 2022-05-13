Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Compugen from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Compugen from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.13.
NASDAQ CGEN traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $1.88. 1,492,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,118. Compugen has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.80.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Compugen by 18.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Compugen by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Compugen by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Compugen by 58.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Compugen by 29.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter.
About Compugen (Get Rating)
Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Compugen (CGEN)
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.