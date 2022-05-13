Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Compugen from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Compugen from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Get Compugen alerts:

NASDAQ CGEN traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $1.88. 1,492,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,118. Compugen has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.80.

Compugen ( NASDAQ:CGEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Compugen will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Compugen by 18.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Compugen by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Compugen by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Compugen by 58.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Compugen by 29.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter.

About Compugen (Get Rating)

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.