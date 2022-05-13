Comptoir Group (LON:COM) Trading Down 7.7%

Shares of Comptoir Group PLC (LON:COM – Get Rating) dropped 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.61 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.07). Approximately 20,159 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 55,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50 ($0.08).
The stock has a market cap of £7.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,822.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5.43.
Comptoir Group Company Profile (LON:COM)
