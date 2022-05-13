CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CompoSecure Inc. is a provider of premium financial payment cards and an emergent provider of cryptocurrency storage and security solutions. CompoSecure Inc., formerly known as DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp., is based in SOMERSET, N.J. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CMPO. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPO opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. CompoSecure has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.32.

In other CompoSecure news, major shareholder Tikvah Management Llc purchased 76,801 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $547,591.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Wilk acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.09 per share, for a total transaction of $121,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,592,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,700,340.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,008,977 shares of company stock valued at $7,218,226.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in CompoSecure in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in CompoSecure in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CompoSecure in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CompoSecure in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the 1st quarter worth $89,000.

CompoSecure Company Profile (Get Rating)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

