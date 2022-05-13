Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (OTC:CMPX) Director Purchases $76,497.78 in Stock

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (OTC:CMPX – Get Rating) Director Carl L. Gordon acquired 30,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $76,497.78. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,817,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,896,805.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of OTC:CMPX traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $2.54. The company had a trading volume of 289,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,199. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.10. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $5.92.

Get Compass Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMPX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.91.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $6,340,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $411,000. 66.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for biliary tract cancers, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for colorectal and ovarian cancer; CTX-471, a monoclonal antibody product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors, such as small cell lung cancer and melanoma; and CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1 for oncology area.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.