Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Receives $64.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.83.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CL King reduced their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 118.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 75,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMP stock opened at $41.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -133.00 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.72. Compass Minerals International has a fifty-two week low of $40.20 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $448.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.32 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. Compass Minerals International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -193.54%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.