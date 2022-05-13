Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Receives $64.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.83.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMP. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. CL King dropped their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 118.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 36.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 75,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMP opened at $41.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.33. Compass Minerals International has a one year low of $40.20 and a one year high of $75.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -133.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $448.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.32 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -193.54%.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

