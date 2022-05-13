Comparing Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) and AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) and AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.8% of Lilium shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.5% of AeroVironment shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of AeroVironment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Lilium and AeroVironment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lilium 0 4 2 0 2.33 AeroVironment 0 4 2 0 2.33

Lilium presently has a consensus target price of $10.92, suggesting a potential upside of 302.95%. AeroVironment has a consensus target price of $86.83, suggesting a potential upside of 14.19%. Given Lilium’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Lilium is more favorable than AeroVironment.

Volatility and Risk

Lilium has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AeroVironment has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lilium and AeroVironment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lilium $60,000.00 12,885.28 -$486.29 million N/A N/A AeroVironment $394.91 million 4.80 $23.33 million ($0.03) -2,533.82

AeroVironment has higher revenue and earnings than Lilium.

Profitability

This table compares Lilium and AeroVironment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lilium N/A N/A N/A AeroVironment -0.11% 8.14% 5.35%

Summary

AeroVironment beats Lilium on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lilium (Get Rating)

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. The company has a strategic collaboration with Azul S.A. and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras S.A. Lilium N.V. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

About AeroVironment (Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc. designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments. It also designs, engineers, tools, and manufactures unmanned aerial and aircraft systems, including airborne platforms, payloads and payload integration, ground control systems, and ground support equipment and other items and services related to ISR services. In addition, the company offers small UAS products, including spare equipment, alternative payload modules, batteries, chargers, repair services, and customer support, as well as multiple aircraft, hand-held ground control system, and spare parts and accessories. Further, it develops high-altitude pseudo-satellite UAS systems. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

