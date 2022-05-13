Comparing Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) and Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE)

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) and Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.6% of Ecovyst shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of Gulf Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Ecovyst shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.2% of Gulf Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Ecovyst has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gulf Resources has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ecovyst and Gulf Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecovyst 0 2 4 0 2.67 Gulf Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ecovyst currently has a consensus price target of $14.55, indicating a potential upside of 49.38%. Given Ecovyst’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Ecovyst is more favorable than Gulf Resources.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ecovyst and Gulf Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ecovyst $611.20 million 2.21 -$139.95 million ($0.41) -23.76 Gulf Resources $55.03 million 0.67 -$930,000.00 ($0.10) -35.10

Gulf Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ecovyst. Gulf Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ecovyst, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ecovyst and Gulf Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecovyst -8.60% 9.78% 3.78% Gulf Resources -1.68% -0.33% -0.31%

Summary

Ecovyst beats Gulf Resources on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ecovyst Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ecovyst Inc. provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications. The Catalyst Technologies segment provides customized catalyst products and process solutions to producers and licensors of polyethylene and methyl methacrylate. Its catalyst supports the production of plastics used in packaging films, bottles, containers, and other molded applications. This segment also provides zeolite-based emission control catalysts, which enable the removal of nitrogen oxides from diesel engine emissions, as well as sulfur dioxide from fuels during the refining process. The company was formerly known as PQ Group Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Ecovyst Inc. in August 2021. Ecovyst Inc. was founded in 1831 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Gulf Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gulf Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants. The company also offers crude salt for use as a material in alkali and chlorine alkali production; and for use in the chemical, food and beverage, and other industries. In addition, it manufactures and sells chemical products for use in oil and gas field exploration, oil and gas distribution, oil field drilling, papermaking chemical agents, and inorganic chemicals, as well as materials that are used for human and animal antibiotics. The company is founded in 2006 and is based in Shouguang, the People's Republic of China.

