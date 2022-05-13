Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 635,778 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 5,736,439 shares.The stock last traded at $3.64 and had previously closed at $3.60.

SID has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ( NYSE:SID Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 57.84% and a net margin of 27.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.136 dividend. This is a positive change from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SID. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 508.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,700,000 after buying an additional 1,208,780 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the third quarter valued at $154,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 193.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 401,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 264,316 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the third quarter valued at $660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

