Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

SID has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of NYSE SID opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $9.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average of $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.76.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ( NYSE:SID Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 37.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous dividend of $0.00. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SID. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 508.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,780 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 193.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 401,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 264,316 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

