Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.
NASDAQ:CTBI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.80. 59,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,523. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.95. Community Trust Bancorp has a one year low of $38.20 and a one year high of $46.30. The company has a market cap of $729.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.76.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTBI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.
