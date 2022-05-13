Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Short Interest Update

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 303.2% from the April 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

OTCMKTS:CMWAY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,936. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a twelve month low of $64.38 and a twelve month high of $82.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.54.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $1.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers retail, premium, business, offshore, and institutional banking services; and funds management, superannuation, and share broking products and services, as well as car, health, life, income protection, and travel insurance.

