Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CMCSA. Truist Financial lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,941,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,154,902. Comcast has a 12 month low of $39.47 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $187.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.46.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

