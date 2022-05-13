Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 166.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,750 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $41.34. 1,397,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,154,902. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $187.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $39.47 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.46.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.84%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Truist Financial lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.46.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

