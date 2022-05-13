Color Platform (CLR) Price Hits $0.0020

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. In the last seven days, Color Platform has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Color Platform has a total market cap of $272,410.38 and approximately $4.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,459.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $217.69 or 0.00714673 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.62 or 0.00176051 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006773 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00017396 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001463 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 32.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Color Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Color Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.