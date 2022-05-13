Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CLAAU) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CLAAU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.84 and last traded at $9.84. 480 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.86.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.