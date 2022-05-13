Coldstack Price Reaches $0.34 (CLS)

Coldstack (CLS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 13th. One Coldstack coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001145 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Coldstack has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. Coldstack has a market capitalization of $517,279.03 and $228,573.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.11 or 0.00536752 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,278.86 or 2.07493641 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00036553 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Coldstack Coin Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Buying and Selling Coldstack

