Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Up to $58.50

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $58.50, but opened at $65.02. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $68.08, with a volume of 287,557 shares changing hands.

COIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.89.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.72 and its 200-day moving average is $219.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($2.72). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 44.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $431,538,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $337,747,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,868,164 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $424,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,238 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,563,152 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $394,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $254,526,000. 39.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.