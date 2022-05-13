Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $135.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $394.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $345.00 to $296.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $250.89.

NASDAQ:COIN traded up $13.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.34. 963,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,966,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33. Coinbase Global has a 52-week low of $40.83 and a 52-week high of $368.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.37.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($2.72). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 44.42%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,025,188 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,143,942,000 after purchasing an additional 260,538 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,904,434 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $927,428,000 after purchasing an additional 583,576 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,868,164 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $424,970,000 after buying an additional 1,185,238 shares in the last quarter. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth about $431,538,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 261.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,563,152 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $394,494,000 after buying an additional 1,131,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

