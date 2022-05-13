Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $275.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 105.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on COIN. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.89.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $58.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24. Coinbase Global has a 52 week low of $40.83 and a 52 week high of $368.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($2.72). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 44.42% and a net margin of 33.63%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COIN. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at $431,538,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at $337,747,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 173.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,868,164 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $424,970,000 after buying an additional 1,185,238 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,563,152 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $394,494,000 after buying an additional 1,131,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at $254,526,000. 39.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

