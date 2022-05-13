Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) Short Interest Down 80.3% in April

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 174,600 shares, a drop of 80.3% from the April 15th total of 884,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 546,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cohn Robbins by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cohn Robbins during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRHC traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.90. 281,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,310. Cohn Robbins has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.89.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

