Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.58), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coherent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%.

COHR stock opened at $267.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $267.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 1.31. Coherent has a 1-year low of $222.04 and a 1-year high of $278.34.

Get Coherent alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Coherent in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Coherent by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Coherent by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Coherent by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Coherent by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coherent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.00.

About Coherent (Get Rating)

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of commercial, industrial, and scientific research applications. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.