Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cognyte Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognyte Software from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Cognyte Software from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Cognyte Software from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Cognyte Software from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.89.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

NASDAQ CGNT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.65. 14,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,069. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average is $13.57. Cognyte Software has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $28.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.01 million, a P/E ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 2.03.

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The medical device company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.56 million. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 2.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,272,155 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,143,000 after purchasing an additional 35,081 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,239,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $66,426,000 after purchasing an additional 467,135 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 25,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 13.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the third quarter worth about $391,000. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognyte Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.