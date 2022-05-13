Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

COCP remained flat at $$0.38 during trading on Thursday. 478,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,334. Cocrystal Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average is $0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COCP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 5,155.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 58,818 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 21,750 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cocrystal Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cocrystal Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 15.43% of the company’s stock.

COCP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

