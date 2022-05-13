Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 37.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Shares of CODX traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.55. The stock had a trading volume of 413,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,520. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.19. Co-Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $11.82. The company has a market capitalization of $154.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of -1.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Co-Diagnostics by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,506 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 23.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 15,238 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications.

