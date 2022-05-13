CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Receives $71.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.33.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMS shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Argus boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $69,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,677.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $430,972.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 743.3% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,417,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,886 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,291,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,710,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,930 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,116,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1,269.1% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 915,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,041,000 after purchasing an additional 848,773 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CMS traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.21. 39,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,744,219. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $57.92 and a 52 week high of $73.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.26.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.48%.

About CMS Energy (Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.