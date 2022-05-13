Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Sells $2,979,601.92 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $2,979,601.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 6th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $5,743,905.60.

On Monday, April 4th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.67, for a total value of $6,635,481.28.

On Monday, March 7th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $4,959,717.12.

On Friday, March 4th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total transaction of $5,253,591.36.

On Friday, February 18th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $5,162,541.75.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $5,783,827.85.

Shares of NET stock traded up $9.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.38. The stock had a trading volume of 8,841,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,940,934. The company has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.00 and a 12-month high of $221.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.60.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.79 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on NET shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.57.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 93.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

