Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) EVP Keith Koci Acquires 4,600 Shares

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) EVP Keith Koci purchased 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $102,948.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,735 shares in the company, valued at $6,596,169.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Keith Koci also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 26th, Keith Koci bought 4,500 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $122,130.00.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $21.24 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.81 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.32). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 78.74% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,819 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.1% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.2% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,399 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,728 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

