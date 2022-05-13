Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
CLSD has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.
Shares of NASDAQ:CLSD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.39. 973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,195. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.00 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.62.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 8,559.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,634,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,538 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 182.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 806,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 520,694 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 415,037 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 322.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 327,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the third quarter worth $1,663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.
Clearside Biomedical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.
