Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CLSD has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.39. 973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,195. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.00 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.62.

Clearside Biomedical ( NASDAQ:CLSD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Clearside Biomedical had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 1.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 8,559.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,634,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,538 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 182.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 806,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 520,694 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 415,037 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 322.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 327,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the third quarter worth $1,663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

