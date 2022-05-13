Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clearside Biomedical had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 1.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS.

Shares of Clearside Biomedical stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,195. The company has a market capitalization of $84.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.00 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.62. Clearside Biomedical has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $7.73.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CLSD shares. TheStreet cut Clearside Biomedical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 190.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 1,462,200.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 14,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

