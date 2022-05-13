CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CleanSpark had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Shares of CleanSpark stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.60. The stock had a trading volume of 46,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,719. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average is $11.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.70 million, a PE ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 4.77. CleanSpark has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $23.60.

In other CleanSpark news, Director Thomas Leigh Wood acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $130,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gary Anthony Vecchiarelli acquired 3,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $37,531.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLSK. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on CLSK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

CleanSpark, Inc provides bitcoin mining and energy technology solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Digital Currency Mining and Energy. The Digital Currency Mining segment engages in mining of bitcoin. The energy segment provides engineering, design and software, custom hardware, open automated demand response, solar, and energy storage solutions for microgrids and distributed energy systems to military, commercial, and residential customers; and develops platforms that enables designing, building, operating, and managing of energy assets.

