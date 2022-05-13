Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXTW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXTW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 73.0% from the April 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 262,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CRXTW opened at $0.09 on Friday. Clarus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $2.02.

