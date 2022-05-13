Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 57.92% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clarus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Get Clarus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR opened at $19.63 on Wednesday. Clarus has a twelve month low of $18.92 and a twelve month high of $32.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $730.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.30.

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Clarus had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $118.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clarus will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clarus news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Clarus during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Clarus during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 266.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Crown Advisors Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus in the third quarter valued at $289,000. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.