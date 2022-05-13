Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.07), reports. The firm had revenue of $57.93 million during the quarter.

Shares of CMTG stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.00. Claros Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $14.96 and a twelve month high of $20.57.

Get Claros Mortgage Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Claros Mortgage Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Claros Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth $251,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth $104,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth $1,656,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth $1,020,000. 54.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.